France: Increasing Islamophobia forces Muslim women to immigration

Shafaqna English- Muslim women in France face discrimination despite qualifications, often seek jobs opportunities beyond the borders of the country.

Increasing Islamophobia at the political and societal levels leads to the exclusion of veiled women from society, despite them being born and raised in France, being highly educated and possessing professional skills that would contribute to the country.

Interviews by Anadolu with 20 Muslim women who left or planned to leave France revealed workplace discrimination.

The report showed that discrimination and lack of social acceptance often force Muslim women to seek job opportunities beyond the borders of France.

