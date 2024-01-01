Saudi Arabia: Second February snowfall in Al-Lawz Mountains

Shafaqna English- Yesterday (16 Feb. 2024), the Al-Lawz Mountains in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk city were blanketed in snow for the second time this February. The snowfall was delayed due to unusually warm weather, with the snow arriving two months later than in 2023, according to SPA.

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) attributed the unusually high temperature, which never reached zero degrees Celsius this winter, to atmospheric fluctuations and the absence of humid south winds, which it said allowed the Marbaniya season to end without a significant drop in temperature.

An SPA team spent more than 72 hours in the Al-Lawz mountains capturing the snowfall, one of the most beautiful scenes the Saudi population awaits every year when the 2,600 metre high mountains are covered in pure white.

