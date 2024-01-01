Axios: Biden defends deadly Afghanistan withdrawal

Shafaqna English- Joe Biden is “privately defiant” that he made the right calls on the USA withdrawal from Afghanistan in summer 2021, according to an upcoming book obtained by Axios.

Biden believes history will look kindly on his decision to end the two-decade war — America’s longest — even though it came at an enormous political cost to Biden, whose polling numbers have never recovered from the fallout.

13 USA service members were killed in a suicide bombing outside Kabul’s airport as the USA evacuated. In all, more than 2,400 U.S. service members died in Afghanistan during the war, and more than 20,000 were wounded.

After Afghanistan, “no one offered to resign, in large part because the president didn’t believe anyone had made a mistake. Ending the war was always going to be messy,” Politico’s Alexander Ward writes in “The Internationalists: The Fight to Restore Foreign Policy After Trump.”

Sources: Axios

www.shafaqna.com