Multi-agency UN report: Drastic erosion of women’s rights in Afghanistan continues

Shafaqna English- Women in Afghanistan fear arrest, harassment and further punishment whenever a new Taliban decree is announced, according to a new multi-agency UN report issued.

Police enforcement has increased harassment in public spaces and further limited women’s ability to leave their homes, according to testimony from 745 Afghan women participating in the latest survey by UN Women, International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN’s Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The insights follow recent reports of the arbitrary and severe enforcement of the hijab decree, particularly in Kabul, the agencies said – which began publishing quarterly consultations with diverse Afghan women a year after the Taliban took power in August 2021.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com