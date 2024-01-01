Shafaqna top news stories (17 February 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (17 February 2024) February 17, 2024 | 7:37 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 17 February 2024: Backbiting is Haram even if the person who is being talked about… Saudi Arabia: Jabal Al-Lawz blanketed in white as temperature drops [Photos]Iraq: Imam Sajjad (AS) birth anniv. celebrated in Samarra Multi-agency UN report: Drastic erosion of women’s rights in Afghanistan continues Axios: Biden defends deadly Afghanistan withdrawal France: Increasing Islamophobia forces Muslim women to immigration Saudi Arabia: Second February snowfall in Al-Lawz Mountains Iraq: International interest for investment Gallup: Iraqis confidence in government reaches record high [Video] The Imamah of Ibrahim (AS) | Part 1/3 [Video] Faith & Football Iraq completed 60% of submerged tunnel linking Al-Faw Port to international road USA: Celebrating the Birth of the Hero’s of Karbala at IHW [Video] Science Daily: Helping older adults maintain healthy blood pressure with salt substitutes How political polarization endangering the Pakistan’s stability Karbala: 17th Rabi Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival [Photos]