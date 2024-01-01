English
Expert: EU’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050

Shafaqna English- The EU’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 involves a focus on “net cuts” and gradual phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies and coal-fired electricity sources by 2040, , according to an expert.

The EU’s goal of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 is “realistic but insufficient” due to the historical responsibilities of member states.
Data from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change reveals a decline in the EU’s net carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from 4,658,202 tons in 1990 to 3,241,716 tons by 2021.

Speaking to Anadolu, Umit Sahin, the climate change studies coordinator at Sabancı University’s Istanbul Policy Center, highlighted the potential hindrance posed by the lack of prioritization of climate policies by current EU governments in achieving the 2040 target.

