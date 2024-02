Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence to assist pilgrims and Umrah performers and enhance the spiritual journey of pilgrims.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said it is using the latest technologies, including a ‘Guidance Roboto’, to facilitate the rituals of Hajj and Umrah.

Sources: Gulf News

