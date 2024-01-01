Hashemi takes bronze at 2024 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Shafaqna English- Elham Hashemi from Iran secured the bronze medal at the 11th Asian Indoor Athletic Championships taking place in Tehran on Saturday, reported by Tasnim.

She placed third in the women’s shot put event with a throw of 14.27 meters.



Chinese athlete Sun Yue took home the gold medal with a throw of 17.65 meters, while Uzbekistan’s Nasriddinove Malika secured the silver with a distance of 15.42 meters.

The 2024 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships will be held in Tehran, the capital of Iran, from February 17-19.

Source: Tasnim

