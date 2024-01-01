English
Iranian Para athletes has ended Dubai C’Ships winning 7 medals

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News agency, the Iranian para athletes ended the Dubai 2024 Grand Prix – Fazza International Athletics Championships with a total of 7 medals.

At the conclusion of the world championships on Friday, Iranian para athletes won a total of seven medals, consisting of 2 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

As many as 573 athletes with disabilities from 71 different countries were participating in the 15th Grand Prix, aiming to qualify for the Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championships and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

