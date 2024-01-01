English
Iran men’s table tennis team defeats Thailand in South Korea

Shafaqna English- As per Mehr News, Iran’s men’s national table tennis team has emerged victorious over Thailand at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals being held in Busan, South Korea.

Iran’s team, with Noshad Alamian, Nima Alamian, and Amir Hossein Hodaei, defeated their Thai opponents 3-0 in the opening match of the competition.

Iran is placed in the group stage with Romania, Egypt, Portugal, and Thailand.

The ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals is currently taking place in Busan, South Korea from February 16-25, 2024.

