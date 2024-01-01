English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024: Iran 6-3 Argentina

0

Shafaqna English- According to FIFA, IR Iran secured their place in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai with a tough victory against Argentina.

Iran confirmed their spot in the knockout stage of the UAE 2024 Dubai after a 6-3 win against Argentina.

Three goals in the opening period, including amazing goals from Hamid Behzadpour and Reza Amiri, appeared to give Iran the upper hand in the match.

Argentina continued to fight on, narrowing the score to within one twice, but a superb team goal scored by Ali Mirshekari ultimately put an end to their courageous comeback and sent the Albiceleste packing.

Source: FIFA

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Hashemi takes bronze at 2024 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

rahman samadreza

2024 Beach Soccer World Cup: Iran bounces back to beat Spain

rahman samadreza

Review of article: “Origins and Development of the Shia Islamic Shrine”

anvari

Iran’s Ghayedi in the Asian Cup Team

rahman samadreza

AFC.com: Rezaeian one of the players to watch in the quarter finals

rahman samadreza

CAFA Women’s Futsal 2024: Iran Beats Tajikistan to Clinch the Title

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.