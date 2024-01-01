FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024: Iran 6-3 Argentina

Shafaqna English- According to FIFA, IR Iran secured their place in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai with a tough victory against Argentina.

Iran confirmed their spot in the knockout stage of the UAE 2024 Dubai after a 6-3 win against Argentina.

Three goals in the opening period, including amazing goals from Hamid Behzadpour and Reza Amiri, appeared to give Iran the upper hand in the match.

Argentina continued to fight on, narrowing the score to within one twice, but a superb team goal scored by Ali Mirshekari ultimately put an end to their courageous comeback and sent the Albiceleste packing.

Source: FIFA

www.shafaqna.com