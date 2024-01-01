PsyPost: If you give up sugar, what happens to your brain?

Shafaqna Science- If you’re giving up sweets, here’s what to expect over the next 40 days.

As PsyPost wrote, In neuroscience, food is what we call a ‘natural reward’. For us to survive as a species, things like eating, having sex and caring for others must be pleasurable to the brain so that these behaviours are reinforced and repeated.

Evolution has created the mesolimbic pathway, a brain system that decodes these natural rewards for us. When we do something pleasurable, a cluster of neurons called the ventral tegmental area uses the neurotransmitter dopamine to send a signal to a part of the brain called the nucleus accumbens. The connection between the nucleus accumbens and our prefrontal cortex dictates our motor movements, such as deciding whether or not to take another bite of that delicious chocolate cake. The prefrontal cortex also activates hormones that tell our body: “Hey, this cake is really good. And I’m going to remember that for the future.

Of course, not all foods are equally rewarding. Most of us prefer sweets to sour and bitter foods because, evolutionarily, our mesolimbic pathway reinforces that sweet things are a healthy source of carbohydrates for our bodies. For example, when our ancestors were foraging for berries, sour meant “not ripe”, while bitter meant “beware – poison!

Fruit is important, but modern diets have evolved into something unique and diverse. A decade ago, it was thought that the average American consumed 22 extra teaspoons of sugar a day, adding up to 350 extra calories; it is possible that this figure has risen since then. A few months ago, an expert suggested that the typical British person consumes 238 teaspoons of sugar a week.

In today’s fast-paced world, convenience is paramount when it comes to choosing what we eat. It’s rare to find processed and packaged foods that don’t contain added sugar for taste and shelf life.

These added sugars are sneaky – and without many of us knowing it, we’ve become addicted. In the same way that drugs of abuse – such as nicotine, cocaine and heroin – hijack the brain’s reward pathway and make users addicted, a growing body of neurochemical and behavioural evidence suggests that sugar is addictive in the same way.

In simple terms this means that continuous exposure to sugar leads to prolonged dopamine signalling, increased stimulation of the brain’s pleasure pathways and a stronger craving for more sugar to stimulate all the midbrain dopamine receptors as before.

Over time, the brain develops a tolerance to sugar, requiring more to achieve the same level of satisfaction.

Source: PsyPost

www.shafaqna.com