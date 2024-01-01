PsyPost: Role of dopamine in reversal learning revealed in new study

Shafaqna Science- Dopamine isn’t just a feel-good chemical, new study reveals its role in reversal learning, findings published in the journal Nature Communications, according to PsyPost.

Have you ever thought about how your brain is able to adapt when life suddenly changes the rules of the game? Scientists have discovered that a crucial brain chemical, is essential in facilitating our ability to adjust to new circumstances. Using brain imaging methods and a specific task, researchers discovered that dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure and reward, plays a crucial role in our ability to learn from errors and adapt our choices.

Dopamine is often mentioned in discussions about pleasure, drive and addiction. This brain chemical acts as a messenger in the brain, affecting functions as diverse as mood, sleep, learning, concentration and movement. Its function goes beyond simply making us feel good and is much more complex.

Dopamine is closely involved in how we make decisions, especially in situations that require us to learn, unlearn and relearn based on new information. The researchers initiated this study to further explore the mysteries of dopamine, driven by a curiosity to understand how it affects our ability to adapt our choices when situations change.

The majority of studies investigating the relationship between dopamine and behaviour are conducted in rodents and non-human primates, because it is difficult to measure dopamine and dopamine release in humans while they are engaged in activities.This kind of translation from animals to humans is also something I am very interested in.

