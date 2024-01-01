Al Forat: Files on Iraqi camps to be closed in July next year

Shafaqna English– The Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons of Iraq has announced that the files of camps in Iraq will be closed in the next July.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al-Forat News, The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement has announced that the files on camps in Iraq will be closed in July next year.

Karim Al-Nouri, the Deputy Minister of Migration and Displacement of Iraq, stated: “After the entry of ISIS, 850,000 families were displaced in Iraq, and we witnessed the largest displacement crisis in the world.”

Al-Nouri noted that currently, only 29,000 displaced families remain, and Iraq will be free of displacement camps by next July.

He added that 24 camps in the Kurdistan region have not yet been closed.

The Deputy Minister of Migration and Displacement of Iraq stated that most of the displaced people in the Kurdistan region are from the city of Sinjar.

