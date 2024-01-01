Antiquities Inspector: 80% of Mosul’s Old City Destroyed

Shafaqna English- The antiquities inspector and cultural heritage authority of Nineveh Province announced that over eighty percent of Mosul’s old city has been destroyed, but reconstruction efforts in Mosul are at a good level.

According to Shafaqna, Rudaw News stated ‘Successful Recovery Pace’ – The antiquities inspector and cultural heritage authority of Nineveh Province announced that the extent of damage to Mosul’s old city after ISIS control over the city is estimated to be around fifty percent, while the reconstruction of many important heritage sites, including numerous churches, mosques, and significant old houses registered as cultural heritage, has been completed.

Based on a report by the Antiquities Inspection Center and Sunni Endowments in Nineveh Province, 360 historical and religious artifacts in this province have been destroyed, and hundreds of ancient sites out of approximately 1600 unprotected archaeological sites in this province have been targeted for looting, with much of their contents plundered, while only about 1000 antiquities were stolen from the Mosul Cultural Museum, and what couldn’t be moved was destroyed.

This is happening while, according to reports, four years after ISIS’s control over Mosul, only one hundred antiquities have been returned to this city.

‘Rouaid Moufaq Al-Hayali’, the antiquities inspector and cultural heritage authority of Nineveh Province, referring to the Mosul Riverbank Revitalization Project, which can help in listing Mosul’s old city on the UNESCO list, added: Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani has allocated 100 billion dinars for the implementation of this project.

He added that the most affected areas in Nineveh Province are Mosul’s old city, Tal Afar, and many heritage and ancient cities that ISIS had chosen as their stronghold and refuge.

