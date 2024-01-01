Pakistan elections 2024: Official admits involvement in rigging election results

Shafaqna English- A senior bureaucrat in Pakistan admits election rigging, a week after polls marred by allegations of manipulation returned no clear winner.

On Saturday, Liaqat Ali Chattha, commissioner of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where the country’s powerful military has its headquarters, said he would hand himself over to police and step down from his position.

“We converted the losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes in 13 national assembly seats,” he told reporters, also implicating the head of the election commission and the country’s top judge.

According to Pakistan’s Dawn News, the commissioner admitted he was “deeply involved in serious crime like mega election rigging 2024” and said that “stabbing the country in its back” does not allow him sleep.