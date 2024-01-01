Taliban report registration of ancient site in Kandahar

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The ancient site of Nakodak Hill in Kandahar has been registered by the Ministry of Information and Culture of the Taliban.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan News Agency, this ancient site is located 19 kilometers southwest of the city of Kandahar.

Archaeologists of the Taliban’s Information and Culture Directorate in Kandahar, based on pottery fragments found at this site, attribute its antiquity to the pre-Islamic period.

A source from the Taliban’s Information and Culture Directorate in Kandahar stated that they are still in pursuit of discovering historical structures and ancient sites and registering and addressing them.

