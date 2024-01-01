European Parliament member: EU is suffering new hidden inflation

Shafaqna English- The quality of goods and services is suffering across the EU due to ‘skimpflation,’ European Parliament member Biljana Borzan said.

The term refers to a cost-saving practice of “skimping” on the quality of products or services while keeping prices steady in order to protect margins. Skimpflation can manifest in anything from staff reductions at stores, to replacing high-quality ingredients in products with lower-quality ones, or using cheaper manufacturing methods or equipment.

According to Borzan, EU supermarkets have been plagued by such practices since the start of the Ukraine conflict even as actual inflation readings are “no longer at record-high levels,”