Shafaqna English- In preparation for the upcoming Ramadan season, Kuwait has announced a reduction in working hours to four for employees.

As part of the agreement reached, women will enjoy two grace periods of 15 minutes each — one at the beginning and another at the end of the workday, allowing them flexibility in their schedules.

Men, on the other hand, will work for four hours and 15 minutes, with a single grace period of 15 minutes in the morning.

Sources: Gulf News

