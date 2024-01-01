UAE: Dubai Metro Blue Line project set to start this year

Shafaqna English- 2024 is set to mark the commencement of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, which will stretch over a total of 30km, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

Set to transform the north-east of the emirate and establish a direct link with Dubai International Airport, the Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion) project will feature 14 new stations and add 30km to the Metro network, 15.5km of it underground.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said: “This year will witness the start of implementation of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project.”

