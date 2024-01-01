Guardian: Japan launches world’s first wooden satellite to prevent space pollution

Shafaqna English- Japanese scientists have created one of the world’s most unusual spacecraft – a small satellite made of wood. The LignoSat probe is made from magnolia wood, which tests on the International Space Station (ISS) have shown to be particularly strong and resistant to cracking. Plans are now being finalised to launch it on a US rocket this summer according to the Guardian.

The wooden satellite was built by researchers at Kyoto University and a wood tool manufacturer to test the idea of using biodegradable materials such as wood to see if they could be an environmentally friendly alternative to the metals that all satellites are currently made from. Are they made or not?

Takao Doi, a Japanese astronaut and aerospace engineer from Kyoto University, recently warned that all satellites that re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere will burn up, creating fine aluminium oxide particles that will float in the upper atmosphere for years and eventually affect the Earth’s environment.

To combat this problem, researchers in Kyoto launched a project to evaluate different types of wood to see how well they could withstand the rigours of space launches and long flights in Earth orbit. The first tests were carried out in laboratories simulating space conditions, and it was found that the wood samples showed no measurable change in mass and no signs of decay or damage.

Following these tests, the samples were sent to the International Space Station, where they underwent exposure tests for almost a year before being returned to Earth. They again showed little sign of damage, a phenomenon attributed to the lack of oxygen in the atmosphere to burn the wood and the absence of living organisms to cause it to rot.

Source: The Guardian

www.shafaqna.com