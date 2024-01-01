Shafaqna top news stories (18 February 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (18 February 2024) February 18, 2024 | 6:55 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 18 February 2024: What is the ruling on performing Salaat singly when congregational prayer is… Guardian: Japan launches world’s first wooden satellite to prevent space pollution UAE: Dubai Metro Blue Line project set to start this year Kuwait announces four-hour workdays for Ramadan Guardian: Italian town Monfalcone bans Muslim prayers European Parliament’s member: EU is suffering new hidden inflation Afghanistan: Taliban report registration of ancient site in Kandahar Pakistan elections 2024: Official admits involvement in rigging election results Antiquities Inspector: 80% of Mosul’s Old City Destroyed Al Forat: Files on Iraqi camps to be closed in July next… PsyPost: Role of dopamine in reversal learning revealed in new study PsyPost: What happens to your brain if you give up sugar? MYC Media: Celebrating the Birth of Imams (AS) [Video] [Video] Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) Verses 69 [Video] Confused Youth [Photos] Snow in Northern Saudi Arabia