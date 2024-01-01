Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: Unemployment rate in north-west Syria reached more than 88 percent

SHAFAQNA- The report of the Emergency Coordinator in Syria showed that the unemployment rate in north-west of this country, which is under the control of Damascus opposition groups, has reached more than 88 percent, and this can have dangerous consequences for this region.

According to Shafaqna, quoting by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Emergency Coordinator announced that the unemployment rate among the civilian population in north-west Syria has averagely reached 88.74 percent. (Day labors are among the above classes.)

This report indicates that the unemployment rate among the residents of this region has reached 75.28 percent among men and 93.15 percent among women. This is while the unemployment rate has reached 89.9 percent among the displaced male population and 96.75 percent among the displaced female population.

The Emergency Coordinator emphasized that the issue of unemployment in north-west Syria is one of the most urgent issues that requires radical solutions, especially that it has negative effects such as youth migration and high crime rate.

This report indicates that the most important causes of unemployment are lack of job opportunities, inadequate experience, weak training, lack of practical experience for most graduates as well as lack of pursuit and support from where they have graduated.

Residents of north-west Syria are currently struggling with the inflation crisis, unemployment and livelihood problems.

