Banitaba Wins Gold at the IBSA Grand Prix in Germany

Shafaqna English- Meysam Banitaba from Iran achieved a gold medal at the 2024 IBSA Grand Prix Germany on Saturday night, reported by Tasnim.

He defeated his Brazilian rival Elielton De Oliveira in the championship match of the J1 -60kg category.

The bronze medals were awarded to Shiwen Zhu from China and Henry Borges, a judoka from Uruguay.

Nearly 250 judokas from 47 countries have gathered in Heidelberg, Germany for the debut Paralympic qualifying event of 2024.

Vahid Nouri, an Iranian judo athlete, will compete in the Men +90kg J2 category at the event.

