ICJ opens hearings on Israeli occupation

Shafaqna English- The UN’s highest court is holding historic hearings into Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories since 1967.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague will hear from 52 countries and three organisations on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

ICJ’s second opinion in 20 years

This is the second time the ICJ, upon a request from the UNGA, is asked for an advisory opinion related to the occupied Palestinian territory.

In July 2004, the World Court found that Israel’s separation wall in the occupied West Bank violated international law and should be torn down, though it still stands to this day.

An unprecedented number of speakers

The ICJ’s new president, Nawaf Salam from Lebanon, outlines the case.

The ICJ president lists the countries and organisations that the court will hear from over the next week.

As we’ve reported, an unprecedented 52 countries and three international organisations will give evidence.

Palestinian FM presents five maps: Complete disappearance of Palestine and destruction of Palestinian people

Palestinian foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki begins his statement by saying that it is an honour and great responsibility to represent the people and state of Palestine in the “historic proceedings”.

“I stand before you as 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, half of them children, are besieged and bombed, killed and maimed, starved and displaced,” he says.

The Palestinian foreign minister continues by saying that he will present to the court five maps.

The first one is the map of historic Palestine, the territory, he says, over which the Palestinian people should have been able to exercise their right to self-determination.

The second map shows the 1947 UN Partition Map, which ignored the will of Palestinians, says al-Maliki.

The third map shows three-fourths of historic Palestine becoming Israel from 1948 to 1967.

“From the first day of its occupation, Israel started colonising and annexing the land with the aim of making its occupation irreversible. It left us with a collection of disconnected Bantustans preventing the independence of our state as shown in Map 4,” continues the foreign minister.

The fifth one is a map presented by Netanyahu at the UNGA described as “the new Middle East”.

“There is no Palestine at all on this map, only Israel comprised of all the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea,” says al-Maliki.

“This shows you what the prolonged, continuous occupation of Palestine is intended to accomplish: the complete disappearance of Palestine and the destruction of the Palestinian people. There can be no justification for these injustices and these indignities, allowing them to continue is unacceptable and inexcusable.”

law professor: There is no reason for the court to decline to issue the requested opinion

There are no compelling reasons for the court to decline to issue the requested opinion, Andreas Zimmerman, the law professor said.

The court’s determinations are both urgent and relevant, given Israel’s manifold violations of peremptory norms of international law, which continue and intensify on a daily basis, Zimmerman told.

The breaches by Israel include violations of the prohibition of acquisition of territory by force, the prohibition of racial discrimination and apartheid, and the denial of the right to self-determination, Zimmerman said.

Israel’s 56-year occupation of Palestinian territory is manifestly and gravely unlawful

The legal representative, Paul Reichler said that he will address the legality of Israel’s prolonged occupation, annexation and settlement of the occupied Palestinian territory.

“I will show that based on the applicable and the well-established and undisputed facts Israel’s 56-year occupation of Palestinian territory is manifestly and gravely unlawful and that international law requires that it’d be brought to an end completely and unconditionally,” he says.

What makes Israel’s occupation unlawful is precisely its permanent character

Reichler says it is “crystal clear” that under international law, occupation can only be a temporary state of affairs.

“A permanent occupation is a legal oxymoron,” he tells the court.

“What makes Israel’s occupation unlawful is precisely its permanent character,”

US attempts to defend Israel not by arguing that occupation is lawful but that it is neither lawful nor unlawful

Reichler addresses how the US shields Israel from legal accountability

“The only state besides Fiji to defend Israel is the US.

“This is not surprising; whatever offences against international law Israel commits, the US comes forward to shield it from accountability.

“Here the US attempts to defend Israel not by arguing that the occupation is lawful but that it is neither lawful nor unlawful.

In silence we become accomplices

“Mr President, the proverbial ball is now in your court.

“The General Assembly has asked you the critical questions, it is now your responsibility to answer them, silence is not an option.

“As the immortal Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish wrote, in silence we become accomplices, but, he assured us, when we speak every word has the power to change the world.

“Mr President, members of the court, your words have such power.

Negm: Palestinians endure horrific levels of human and material losses

Starting from the Nakba in 1948 until now, Israel has adopted discriminatory legislation measures, by which it has established a deeply entrenched system of racial discrimination against Palestinians, Dr Namira Negm said.

Negm continues by saying that, for Israel, Palestinians are “by definition guilty”.

“Hence, it comes as no surprise that the conviction rate for Palestinians held before Israeli military courts stands at 99 percent,” she explains.

In contrast, she notes, settlers are rarely if ever prosecuted for crimes against Palestinians, “ravaging them with absolute impunity”.

This happens despite calls by the UN Security County for Israel to disarm the settlers, says Negm.

The state of Palestine requests the court to declare that Israel’s discriminatory practices against the Palestinian people are tantamount to apartheid.

Forty-seven UN experts have declared that if the occupation is brought to an end, what would be left of the West Bank … would be islands of disconnected land completely surrounded by Israel with no territorial connection to the outside world.

Israel’s policies have violated this right to self-determination

The professor says there is no dispute as to the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people, pointing out that none of the participating countries – and not even Israel – has claimed that the Palestinian people were not entitled to self-determination under international law.

“The written statements offer no discordant note to the three core propositions that the state of Palestine advances in these proceedings.”

Palestine’s UN envoy: What does international law mean for a nation bestowed with inherent rights but enjoying none?

Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s UN envoy said that it is so painful to be Palestinian todays.

How could we be just subjected to such loss and injustice, such lawlessness and humiliation time and time again?

What does international law mean for a nation bestowed with inherent rights but enjoying none?

