Shafaqna English- As a report by Tasnim, Iranian female sprinter Farzaneh Fasihi claimed the top spot by winning a gold medal in the 11th Asian Indoor Athletic Championships happening in Tehran on Sunday.

She arrived in first place and also improved her previous record by running 7.20 seconds.

Olga Safronova from Kazakhstan finished in second place with a time of 7.35 seconds, while Poolkerd Supanich from Thailand took the bronze medal with a time of 7.38 seconds.

Source: Tasnim

