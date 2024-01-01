English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Iranian men table tennis team defeated by Portugal in South Korea

0

Shafaqna English- Iran men’s national table tennis team was defeated by Portugal at the ongoing ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea. 

Iran’s national table tennis team, consisting of Noshad Alamian, Nima Alamian, and Amir Hossein Hodaei, suffered a 3-1 loss to their Portuguese opponents in the second game of the competition.

In the first match, Iranian table tennis players achieved a 3-0 victory over their Thai opponents.

Iran is placed in a group with Romania, Egypt, Portugal, and Thailand in the group stage of the competition.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran men’s table tennis team defeats Thailand in South Korea

rahman samadreza

World Cup 2022: Portugal beat Switzerland to reach quarterfinals

asadian

Lisbon: Religious Leaders & Policymakers Attend Session on “Unite A gainst Hate Speech Targeting Refugees and Migrants” (photos)

asadian

Photos: First Ashura procession in Lisbon, Portugal

asadian

New Shia center opens in Portugal

asadian

Qatar ranked safest country in Middle East

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.