Iranian men table tennis team defeated by Portugal in South Korea

Shafaqna English- Iran men’s national table tennis team was defeated by Portugal at the ongoing ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea.

Iran’s national table tennis team, consisting of Noshad Alamian, Nima Alamian, and Amir Hossein Hodaei, suffered a 3-1 loss to their Portuguese opponents in the second game of the competition.

In the first match, Iranian table tennis players achieved a 3-0 victory over their Thai opponents.

Iran is placed in a group with Romania, Egypt, Portugal, and Thailand in the group stage of the competition.

Source: Mehr News

