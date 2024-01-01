Qatar hosts 2nd meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Qatar hosted on Sunday (18 Feb. 2024) the 2nd meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan with the participation of General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

In a speech during the opening session of the meeting, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi reiterated Qatar’s commitment to support the people of Afghanistan.

He also highlighted Doha’s sincere aspiration to advance the partnership in Afghanistan and expressed his country’s pride in its partnership with the UN to support the people of Afghanistan.

He affirmed that Qatar welcomed the recommendations of the UN’s report and believed that the recommendations were constructive, comprehensive, and could provide a consistent approach toward Afghanistan. The Taliban was absent from the meeting.

Sources: Doha News

www.shafaqna.com