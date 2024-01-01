English
New Arab: Israel bans Palestinians from Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Despite security warnings, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has agreed to limit Palestinians’ access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadhan, likely to spark further tensions, New Arab reported.

This decision, reported by Israel’s Channel 13, comes despite strong opposition from the Shin Bet security service, who warned it could exacerbate unrest.

Netanyahu’s agreement follows pressure from far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has long advocated for restricting Palestinian access to the holy site. But a report in Israel’s Channel 12 claimed Netanyahu remains undecided. No official announcement has come yet.

Israel annexed Jerusalem in the 1967 war, a move considered illegal under international law. It has no legal sovereignty over the holy sites in Jerusalem, subject to agreements known as the Status Quo in the Old City.

