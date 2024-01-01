English
Health officials: 70 Areas in Kandahar deprived of health services

Shafaqna English- The residents of almost 70 areas of Kandahar do not have access to health services, health officials said.

According to the officials, they are trying to provide the needed health services to the residents of remote areas.

Sayed Daud, head of health awareness in the Kandahar Public Health Department, said: “There are about 70 areas in Kandahar province where medical services are either non-existent or limited. Areas are changing based on the list we have prepared. We will remove the name of the area where medical services are provided and we will put the name of new areas instead that have been identified for not having access to health services.”

