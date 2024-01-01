[Video] Understanding Islam: The Visitation Of Holy Places

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “The Visitation Of Holy Places”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

The presence of places that because of their association with person or events of great spiritual intensity attract believers to visit them is common in most religions of the world. Theologically, we can say that God is not limited by space and time and so is omnipresent and cannot be confined in certain places but, at the same time, because a place is associated with someone of great spiritual purity and excellence, it is as though the veil that separates our world from the transcendent world of God is thinned or lifted.

In Islamic understanding, this needs to be linked to an understanding of barzakh, which we can think of as a transition state in another dimension between this life and the life hereafter in which those who have died repose until the Day of Judgement. In this way, when our earthly bodies are laid in their graves and decompose, our inner self or our spiritual reality is in some way present in a sentient way in that place. This means that the graves of people who were on a higher spiritual plane in this life are associated with this nearness to God because in some way the spirit of the person is alive and active in that place. This is reflected in a tradition that it is as though the soil had been forbidden to consume the bodies of the prophets, so they are present in a special way and aware of those who come to visit them.

This is obviously a sensitive subject and one in which our empirical knowledge is stretched beyond its limits. This is a spiritual reality accessible by faith and not by the tools of an archaeologist. Not surprisingly, although this phenomenon of holy places is of great importance for the majority of groups within Islam, from many cultures, there are a minority of Muslims who are opposed to such a notion and who have been responsible, when they have the power, for destroying such pilgrimage centres and firmly discouraging the practice.

