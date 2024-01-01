UN rights chief: UK’s Rwanda Asylum Bill undermines human rights

Shafaqna English- Legislative moves by the UK Government to facilitate the prompt removal of asylum-seekers to Rwanda run contrary to the basic principles of the rule of law and risk delivering a serious blow to human rights, the UN rights chief warned.

“You cannot legislate facts out of existence,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, calling on the UK Government to reconsider the bill in light of recent reports raising a range of concerns.

“It is deeply concerning to carve out one group of people, or people in one particular situation, from the equal protection of the law – this is antithetical to even-handed justice, available and accessible to all, without discrimination.”

Sources: Mirage News

