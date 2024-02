Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: LIVE from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania – an exciting panel of internationally renowned artists and speakers who include Syed Ali Shanawar, Syed Ali Jee, Mulla Ali Fadhil, Br. Jalal Moughania and Zakira Sayyeda Somaiya as we celebrate the grand birth anniversaries of our beloved Imams Husayn, Al Abbas and As Sajjad (peace be upon them all) – Grand Shabaan Celebrations. Hussain (AS) the Eternal Hero.

