EU, UK and US citizens can perform Umrah without visa

Shafaqna English- Permanent residents of EU, UK and the US can perform Umrah without prior visa, according to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
According to the ministry, the move is aimed at simplifying the Umrah pilgrimage process, ensuring high-quality services and enhancing the cultural and religious experience for pilgrims, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
The ministry highlighted that eligible Umrah performers can now easily schedule their pilgrimage through the Nusk app, or even opt to perform Umrah directly upon arrival.
Source:Gulf News