Shafaqna English- UN experts express alarm over rights violations against Palestinian women, girls in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, according to Anadolu Agency.

“Palestinian women and girls have reportedly been arbitrarily executed in Gaza, often together with family members, including their children, according to information received.

The experts were shocked by reports of the deliberate targeting and extrajudicial killing of Palestinian women and children in places where they sought refuge or while fleeing.

The experts expressed grave concern about the arbitrary detention of hundreds of Palestinian women and girls, including human rights defenders, journalists and humanitarian workers, in Gaza and the West Bank since 7 October.

We remind the government of Israel of its obligation to uphold the right to life, safety, health and dignity of Palestinian women and girls” the experts said.

They called for an independent, impartial, prompt, thorough and effective investigation into the allegations and for Israel to cooperate with such investigations.

Source:Middle East Monitor