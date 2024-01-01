English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN experts express alarm over rights violations against Palestinian women, girls

0

Shafaqna English- UN experts express alarm over rights violations against Palestinian women, girls in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, according to Anadolu Agency.

“Palestinian women and girls have reportedly been arbitrarily executed in Gaza, often together with family members, including their children, according to information received.

The experts were shocked by reports of the deliberate targeting and extrajudicial killing of Palestinian women and children in places where they sought refuge or while fleeing.

The experts expressed grave concern about the arbitrary detention of hundreds of Palestinian women and girls, including human rights defenders, journalists and humanitarian workers, in Gaza and the West Bank since 7 October.

We remind the government of Israel of its obligation to uphold the right to life, safety, health and dignity of Palestinian women and girls” the experts said.

They called for an independent, impartial, prompt, thorough and effective investigation into the allegations and for Israel to cooperate with such investigations.

Source:Middle East Monitor

Related posts

Top UN court to hold hearings on legality of Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands

leila yazdani

Noon News Agency: Iraq issued stamp in support of Palestinian women

anvari

Israeli Source: Israel fears Month of Ramadhan in West Bank

nafiseh yazdani

Amnesty International: Brutal wave of violence against Palestinians in West Bank

leila yazdani

UN: More than 22,000 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip

nasibeh yazdani

Al-Jazeera: Biden sanctions Israeli settlers who attack Palestinians in West Bank

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.