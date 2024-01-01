The News: Which milk is better, full fat or low fat?

Shafaqna Science- Full-fat milk, also known as whole milk, has a fat content of 3.25%, while low-fat milk has a fat content of 1-2%. Many people find it difficult to choose between different types of milk when shopping, as it can be difficult to decide between full-fat and semi-skimmed milk. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the popularity of low-fat milk, with many people opting for it as a new trend, according to The News, as reported by Yahoo News.

Full-fat milk, also known as whole milk or cow’s milk, has a minimum fat content of 3.25%. No fat is removed from the milk during processing. It is high in omega-3 fatty acids and several other nutrients, according to Aarp.org.

Low-fat milk, also known as skimmed or nonfat milk, typically contains 1-2% fat.

A 2021 study of 72 patients with metabolic syndrome found that consuming full-fat dairy products had no significant effect on blood pressure or cholesterol levels, unlike low-fat dairy products. The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Another study, published in 2016 in the journal Circulation, followed 3,300 people for 15 years and found that those with the highest blood levels of certain fatty acids found in full-fat dairy products had a 44% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Adults are concerned that consuming high levels of saturated fat may not be beneficial for older people, but a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2018 found that those who consumed more full-fat dairy products and had higher levels of fatty acids actually had a lower risk of heart disease and all-cause mortality.

Dr Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and dean of the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, said: ‘The collective message from these studies is that we should refrain from giving general advice like ‘avoid full-fat dairy’.

Lactose intolerance, a common condition, is characterised by the body’s inability to properly digest lactose, a natural sugar found in milk, leading to symptoms such as nausea, diarrhoea, bloating and gas.

Mozaffarian suggests choosing dairy products that are naturally low in lactose, such as hard cheeses and yoghurt. You can also look for lactose-free or reduced lactose dairy products.

Source: The News

www.shafaqna.com