Vahid Nouri Wins Gold at IBSA Grand Prix Germany

Shafaqna English- Iran’s Vahid Nouri claimed the top spot with a gold medal at the 2024 IBSA Grand Prix in Germany on Sunday night.
He emerged victorious over Turkish judo athlete Ibrahim Bolukbasi in the championship match of the J2 +90kg category.
Jack Hodgson from the UK and Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov from Kazakhstan both received the bronze medals.
Iran’s Meysam Banitaba was victorious in the J1 -60kg category on Saturday, securing a gold medal.
Germany is hosting the first of three tournaments that will determine the final list of athletes qualified for Paris 2024.
Source: Tasnim