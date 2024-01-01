English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Vahid Nouri Wins Gold at IBSA Grand Prix Germany

0

Shafaqna English- Iran’s Vahid Nouri claimed the top spot with a gold medal at the 2024 IBSA Grand Prix in Germany on Sunday night.

He emerged victorious over Turkish judo athlete Ibrahim Bolukbasi in the championship match of the J2 +90kg category.

Jack Hodgson from the UK and Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov from Kazakhstan both received the bronze medals.

Iran’s Meysam Banitaba was victorious in the J1 -60kg category on Saturday, securing a gold medal.

Germany is hosting the first of three tournaments that will determine the final list of athletes qualified for Paris 2024.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Asian Indoor Athletics C’ships 2024: Fasihi wins gold medal

rahman samadreza

BSA Grand Prix in Germany: Iran’s Banitaba Wins Gold

rahman samadreza

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024: Iran 6-3 Argentina

rahman samadreza

Hashemi takes bronze at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024

rahman samadreza

2024 Beach Soccer World Cup: Iran bounces back to beat Spain

rahman samadreza

Review of article: “Origins and Development of the Shia Islamic Shrine”

anvari

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.