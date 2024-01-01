Vahid Nouri Wins Gold at IBSA Grand Prix Germany

Shafaqna English- Iran’s Vahid Nouri claimed the top spot with a gold medal at the 2024 IBSA Grand Prix in Germany on Sunday night.

He emerged victorious over Turkish judo athlete Ibrahim Bolukbasi in the championship match of the J2 +90kg category.

Jack Hodgson from the UK and Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov from Kazakhstan both received the bronze medals.

Iran’s Meysam Banitaba was victorious in the J1 -60kg category on Saturday, securing a gold medal.

Germany is hosting the first of three tournaments that will determine the final list of athletes qualified for Paris 2024.

