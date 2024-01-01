INA: Iraq Investment in international partnership with UNESCO

Shafaqna English- The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naïm Al-Aboudi, emphasized Iraq’s collaboration with UNESCO in green education, sustainable development goals, and addressing environmental challenges.

During the National Conference for Green Education, Al-Aboudi emphasized Iraq’s involvement in global partnerships with UNESCO for green education. The Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and various other dignitaries were present. The event highlighted the importance of sustainable practices in higher education to address development goals and environmental challenges. The statement was issued by the ministry and received by the Iraqi News Agency INA.

The Minister of Education in Iraq called on academic institutions to improve scientific research and capacity building, as well as raise awareness about the importance of environmental preservation. This emphasis on these areas is seen as essential for achieving development goals and preparing for future challenges. The Minister highlighted the need for curricula and resources to support scientific and laboratory studies to meet these objectives.

Source: INA

