17 Egyptian women featured on Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Businesswomen 2024 list

Shafaqna English- Egypt stands out with a record-breaking 17 women featured in the Forbes Middle East’s list of 100 Most Powerful Business Women 2024.

Among them, 10 are returning from the previous year’s list, while 7 newcomers join the ranks of influential female leaders.

This year’s list of the Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2024, prepared by Forbes’ Middle East edition, features 100 entries, with 104 women from 27 different sectors and 28 countries.

In compiling the list, Forbes assessed several key criteria including their regional influence, recent achievements, and involvement in sustainability initiatives.

Source: Ahram.org

www.shafaqna.com

