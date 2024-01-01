Azmoun thanks Mourinho but sees Roma ‘different’ with De Rossi

Shafaqna English- Sardar Azmoun scored once again on Sunday night for Roma, helping the team secure a 3-0 victory against Frosinone.

The Iranian striker was afforded the opportunity to begin the match and participate for the entire 90 minutes, netting the team’s second goal during the second half.

In his post match analysis, Azmoun evaluated the team’s performance and expressed gratitude towards Jose Mourinho, who left the club while the striker was on international duty.

Azmoun said: “When I was little, I was a Roma fan. I always followed the big matches, because in Iran they only broadcast those. De Rossi was very aggressive but he had a big heart as a player. He is the same as a coach, he helps us a lot and motivates us a lot.”

He added: “Before leaving I want to thank José for everything he did for Roma and for our players. I hope that now with De Rossi we will do even better.”

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com