Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News agency, Iran’s men’s national beach soccer team emerged victorious against Tahiti in their final group stage match of the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, securing their spot in the quarter-finals as group leaders.

The Iranian team won with a 5-3 score against their opponent. With that win, they progressed to the knockout stage.

The Iranian team had already had wins over both Spain and Argentina in their group.

Source: Mehr News

