Al Mujadilah Center: A women-only mosque in Qatar

Shafaqna English- Al-Mujadilah Mosque in Doha , which exclusively built for women, opens its doors to the public recently.
Al Mujadilah Mosque addresses the spiritual, communal, and intellectual needs of Muslim women in a unique and inclusive setting.
Al Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women in Qatar, inaugurated by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned. Built with an aim to foster an inclusive Muslim society, the mosque is located in the heart of Education City—a sprawling 12-square-kilometre campus housing multiple educational and research institutes in Doha.
Contrary to the expansive, well-lit spaces allocated for male worshippers, Muslim women often find themselves in smaller, darker, and less well-maintained areas for prayer.
But Al Mujadilah stands as a response to this disparity, offering Muslim women a haven where they can experience worship in an environment tailored to their multifaceted needs, fostering inclusivity, and affirming the importance of equal spiritual engagement for all.
Source:TRT WORLD