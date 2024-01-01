Al Mujadilah Center: A women-only mosque in Qatar

Shafaqna English- Al-Mujadilah Mosque in Doha , which exclusively built for women, opens its doors to the public recently.

Al Mujadilah Mosque addresses the spiritual, communal, and intellectual needs of Muslim women in a unique and inclusive setting.

Al Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women in Qatar, inaugurated by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned. Built with an aim to foster an inclusive Muslim society, the mosque is located in the heart of Education City—a sprawling 12-square-kilometre campus housing multiple educational and research institutes in Doha.

Contrary to the expansive, well-lit spaces allocated for male worshippers, Muslim women often find themselves in smaller, darker, and less well-maintained areas for prayer.