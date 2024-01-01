English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Al Mujadilah Center: A women-only mosque in Qatar

0

Shafaqna English- Al-Mujadilah Mosque in Doha , which exclusively built for women, opens its doors to the public recently.

Al Mujadilah Mosque addresses the spiritual, communal, and intellectual needs of Muslim women in a unique and inclusive setting.

 Al Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women in Qatar, inaugurated by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned. Built with an aim to foster an inclusive Muslim society, the mosque is located in the heart of Education City—a sprawling 12-square-kilometre campus housing multiple educational and research institutes in Doha.

Contrary to the expansive, well-lit spaces allocated for male worshippers, Muslim women often find themselves in smaller, darker, and less well-maintained areas for prayer.

But Al Mujadilah stands as a response to this disparity, offering Muslim women a haven where they can experience worship in an environment tailored to their multifaceted needs, fostering inclusivity, and affirming the importance of equal spiritual engagement for all.

Source:TRT WORLD 

Related posts

Qatar hosts 2nd meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan

leila yazdani

France: Increasing Islamophobia forces Muslim women to immigration

leila yazdani

Iran’s Ghayedi in the Asian Cup Team

rahman samadreza

AFC: Iran is determined to continue its path to the title

rahman samadreza

England: Two Muslim women hit by car in Walthamstow

nasibeh yazdani

Qatar aims to become one of fastest growing tourism destinations in Middle East

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.