ICJ hearings on Israel’s occupation of Palestine continue

On Monday, Palestinian representatives presented their arguments on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. The occupation is illegal and must be brought to an immediate, unconditional and total end, they argued.

South Africa: When will Israel’s violations end – if not now?’

Vusi Madonsela, ambassador of South Africa to the Netherlands, began the first arguments challenging Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories:

South Africa cannot overstate the importance of this advisory opinion for the Palestinian people.

The occupation alone has lasted for more than 50 years. It has been conducted in defiance of international law without pushback from the international community.

Therefore, we must ask, when will Israel’s decades-long impunity for widespread and systematic rights violations and norms of international law end – if not now?

Canada bows out of Israeli occupation arguments

Instead of 11 countries having their oral arguments here at the Peace Palace today it’s going to be only 10. Canada has pulled out at the last minute.

Saudi envoy: Israel treats Palestinians as ‘disposable objects’

Ziad al-Atiyah, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the Netherlands, says Israel must be held accountable for ignoring international law as its actions are indefensible.

The kingdom expresses its profound revulsion for the killing of civilians in Gaza and Israel’s protracted impunity.

Israel’s argument that it has a right to self-defence distorts reality. Depriving the Palestinian population of all means of survival is not justified under any circumstances.

Israel is dehumanising Palestinians and treating them as disposable objects. It is committing genocide against the Palestinian population.

The court has jurisdiction in this matter and has a duty to issue an opinion. The arguments against the court’s jurisdiction do not hold water.

First statements at ICJ very damaging for Israel

The statements made in front of the 15 judges of the ICJ have been absolutely damaging for Israel.

South Africa was focusing on the apartheid regime that Israel has imposed on the Palestinian people, calling it a colonial system, and all three speakers demanded the court put an end to the occupation and have illegal settlements removed. They also called for reparations for the Palestinian people to be put in place.

They also talked about the bloody assault taking place in Gaza. South Africa played a key role in an earlier case brought to the same court accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Israel was given provisional measures to avoid such a scenario.

Netherlands: A prolonged occupation obstructs the principle of self-determination

The representative for the Netherlands, René JM Lefeber, presented his arguments before the ICJ.

All people have a right to self-determination as per the UN Charter. There is a duty to abstain from actions that contravene this right, the representative for the Netherlands said.

Israel isn’t making an oral statement during the hearings

Israel rejects accusations of committing “apartheid” against the Palestinians and usually dismisses UN bodies and international tribunals as unfair and biased against it.

Israel isn’t making an oral statement during the hearings, taking place against the backdrop of the war in Gaza that has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians.

Israel sent a five-page written statement saying an ICJ advisory opinion would be “harmful” to attempts to resolve the conflict with the Palestinians.

The hearings are “designed to harm Israel’s right to defend itself from existential threats”, and “dictate the results of a diplomatic settlement without any negotiations”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

Bangladesh: Israel cannot rely on self-defence to justify its actions

The representative of Bangladesh, Riaz Hamidullah, stressed the principle of self-defence does not offer legal grounds for prolonged occupation.

Riaz Hamidullah said that Israel’s occupation runs counter to three basic tenants of international law: the right to self-determination; the prohibition to acquire territory by force; and the prohibition of racial discrimination and apartheid.

Belgium: Israel’s settlements aim to bring permanent demographic change

Belgium’s legal expert Vaios Koutroulis focused on Israel’s settlement policy and its legal implications. Belgium condemns the use of violence against the Palestinian population and wishes to highlight Israel’s obligations to put an end to violence and bring to justice the perpetrators.

Israel’s settlement policy aims to bring about a permanent alteration of the demographic composition of the Palestinian territory and the status of the Palestinian territory itself.

This policy is in violation of fundamental rules of international law: the prohibition of the acquisition of territory by force; the principle of self-determination.

Palestine FM: Occupation must end ‘totally and unconditionally’

Israel’s open-ended military occupation has violated the prohibition on territorial conquest and the Palestinians’ right to self-determination, and has imposed a system of racial discrimination and apartheid, say the Palestinians.

“This occupation is annexation and supremacist in nature,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki said on Tuesday.

He called on the court to uphold the Palestinian right to self-determination and declare that “the Israeli occupation is illegal and must end immediately, totally and unconditionally”.

Belize representative Shoman: Israel’s violation of international law with impunity must be stopped

Assad Shoman, a representative of Belize, has told the ICJ that “Palestine must be free”.

The Palestinian people have an inalienable right to self-determination and complete independence, which has always been systematically denied to them, He said.

