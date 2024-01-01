English
USA: Muslims continue legal battle against FBI’s terror watchlist

Shafaqna English- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has revealed the negative effect of the FBI’s “terror watchlist’’ on Muslim community.

CAIR National Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell told Anadolu that this surveillance system significantly hampers the daily lives of Muslims across various facets of society.

American Muslims “might be subjected to extra security when they are applying for a job, when they are trying to open a bank account, when they’re getting on a plane. They might have to jump through extra hoops to accomplish any of the things that other Americans can do very easily without having to deal with suspicion,” he said.

Mitchell highlighted the origins of the watchlist, tracing it back to the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, wherein the FBI initiated a covert monitoring mechanism targeting Muslims in the country.

He added that the list contains the names of individuals deemed suspicious by the government, even though they haven’t been charged with any crimes.

Source: Anadolu Agency

