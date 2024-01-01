English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Emir of Kuwait visits Qatar

0

Shafaqna English- Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Doha on Tuesday as part of the latter’s first visit to the country since becoming Kuwait’s leader in December.

The Kuwaiti amir’s visit has been described by analysts as another important step in strengthening Qatar and Kuwait’s historic ties.
The Kuwaiti leader landed at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport for his state visit, which aims to boost the two countries’ ties, Qatar’s news agency (QNA) reported.
Sheikh Mishal assumed power following the death of Kuwait’s late leader Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on December 16, 2023.

Source: Doha News

Related posts

Biden-Qatari Emir discuss Gaza in phone conversation

parniani

Qatari Emir slams world powers for giving Israel license to kill

asadian

Tajikistan: One of the largest Mosques in Central Asia opens in Dushanbe [video]

asadian

Qatari Emir to start Central Asia tour on 05 June 2023

asadian

Qatari Amir appoints Sheikh Mohammed as new Prime Minister

asadian

Pakistan PM Meets Qatari Amir

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.