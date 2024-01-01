Emir of Kuwait visits Qatar

Shafaqna English- Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Doha on Tuesday as part of the latter’s first visit to the country since becoming Kuwait’s leader in December.

The Kuwaiti amir’s visit has been described by analysts as another important step in strengthening Qatar and Kuwait’s historic ties.

The Kuwaiti leader landed at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport for his state visit, which aims to boost the two countries’ ties, Qatar’s news agency (QNA) reported.

Sheikh Mishal assumed power following the death of Kuwait’s late leader Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on December 16, 2023.

Source: Doha News