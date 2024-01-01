Türkiye arrests 6 suspect for Chinese intelligence activities on Uighurs

Shafaqna English-Turkish security forces have arrested six suspect for Chinese intelligence activities concerning Uighur Muslims and groups .
According to judicial sources, Tuesday’s operation in Istanbul is part of an ongoing investigation into terrorism and organised crime, revealing that seven suspects gathered information on individuals and organisations from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region
Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects identified by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) for sharing the collected information with Chinese intelligence.
As Istanbul police have detained six suspects, efforts are underway for the one remaining individual.