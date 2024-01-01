English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Türkiye arrests 6 suspect for Chinese intelligence activities on Uighurs

0
Turkey deny

Shafaqna English-Turkish security forces have arrested six suspect for Chinese intelligence activities concerning Uighur Muslims and groups .

According to judicial sources, Tuesday’s operation in Istanbul is part of an ongoing investigation into terrorism and organised crime, revealing that seven suspects gathered information on individuals and organisations from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region

Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects identified by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) for sharing the collected information with Chinese intelligence.

As Istanbul police have detained six suspects, efforts are underway for the one remaining individual.

 

Source: TRTWorld

Related posts

West demands release of long-awaited UN’s report on Uighur Muslims

asadian

Rights bodies criticise UN’s Rights Chief for failing to hold Chinese government accountable

asadian

UK-Based independent and unofficial tribunal has found that China committed genocide against Uighur Muslims

asadian

More than 40 countries criticize China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang

asadian

Forty countries ask China to allow an investigation into situation of Xinjiang Muslims

asadian

Canada urged to label China’s repression of Uighur Muslims as genocide

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.