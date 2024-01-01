Qatar: Doha’s first light festival

Shafaqna English- Qatar Tourism has introduced the ‘Luminous Festival’ for the first time in Doha. The spectacular event is set to illuminate the close of this year’s winter season.

Scheduled to dazzle attendees from February 21 to March 2 at Al Saad Plaza, Lusail Boulevard, the festival marks a significant addition to the country’s events calendar.

Operating daily from 5 p.m. until midnight, the Luminous Festival is poised to be Qatar’s largest light festival.

It will feature nearly 20 interactive installations across five uniquely themed zones, live mascots, and a rich tapestry of stage performances.

