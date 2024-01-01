UAE giving residents free parking for two hours on weekdays during to Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- The holy month of Ramadhan sees spirituality and a more relaxed pace of life prevail across the UAE. The daily routines of residents are also different — from work hours to school schedules and paid parking hours.

Paid parking hours are modified during Ramadhan. These will be announced closer to the holy month. Last year, Dubai applied fees from 8am to 6pm; and 8pm to 12 midnight Monday to Saturday — giving residents free parking for two hours on weekdays. Sharjah applied fees from 8am to midnight Saturday to Thursday.

Sources: khaleejtimes

