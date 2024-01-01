English
Saudi Arabia ranks first in UN index for e-government services in MENA

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia ranked first in the Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index for 2023, issued by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, governor of Digital Government Authority, said that this international achievement reflects the outcomes of the efforts made by government agencies in digital transformation. It is also the manifestation of the great support that the digital government ecosystem receives from the wise leadership, to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 programs in building a digital society and investing in new technologies to increase productivity, achieve efficiency, and provide the best experience for all beneficiaries.

Sources: Saudi Gazette

