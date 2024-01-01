English
UN agencies:At least 90% of children in Gaza are affected by one or more infectious diseases

Shafaqna English-At least 90% of children under 5 in Gaza are affected by one or more infectious diseases,  the UN agencies for children, food and health said in a joint assessment.

The U.N. assessment indicated that more than 15% of children under the age of 2 in northern Gaza – one in six – were acutely malnourished, while 3% were suffering from life-threatening severe wasting.

“As the data were collected in January, the situation is likely to be even graver today,” the U.N. agencies warned.

In southern Gaza, 5% of children under 2 were acutely malnourished, according to the assessment.

“The Gaza Strip is poised to witness an explosion in preventable child deaths which would compound the already unbearable level of child deaths in Gaza,” said Ted Chaiban, deputy head of humanitarian action at the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF.
“Hunger and disease are a deadly combination,” World Health Organization emergencies director Mike Ryan said in a statement.

“Hungry, weakened and deeply traumatized children are more likely to get sick, and children who are sick, especially with diarrhea, cannot absorb nutrients well,” he said.

“It’s dangerous, and tragic, and happening before our eyes.”

