UN agencies:At least 90% of children in Gaza are affected by one or more infectious diseases

Shafaqna English-At least 90% of children under 5 in Gaza are affected by one or more infectious diseases, the UN agencies for children, food and health said in a joint assessment.

The U.N. assessment indicated that more than 15% of children under the age of 2 in northern Gaza – one in six – were acutely malnourished, while 3% were suffering from life-threatening severe wasting.

“As the data were collected in January, the situation is likely to be even graver today,” the U.N. agencies warned.

In southern Gaza, 5% of children under 2 were acutely malnourished, according to the assessment.